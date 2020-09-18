PSG: Juan Bernat will undergo surgery next week

The Parisian club announced in an official press release.

PSG announced in a statement that Juan Bernat would be operated on next week at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital.

Against Metz, in a late match on the first day of Ligue 1, Wednesday 16 September, Juan Bernat suffered an isolated fracture of the anterior ligament in his left knee. Spain’s backback will be unavailable for many months.