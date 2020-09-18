Rennes, Stéphan calms things down for Edouard Mendy: “His behavior is fantastic”

The Stade Rennais coach told about the situation for his Senegalese goalkeeper and the match against AS Monaco.

Second in Ligue 1, Stade Rennais will face Monaco, third, on Saturday night, in a dispute between competitors over qualification for a European competition. But behind the scenes, the Breton club must especially deal with the Edouard Mendy case. The Senegalese goalkeeper is close to Chelsea, the discussions between the two clubs continue without any agreement having been reached at the moment. The former goalkeeper for Stade de Reims is therefore unsure of the meeting, he who did not train due to a physical glitch.

At a press conference, Julien Stéphan specifically mentioned Edouard Mendy’s situation, which was announced on the way to Chelsea: “You know there are discussions, we did not hide it. There are discussions between the two clubs, there are discussions between Edouard and Chelsea, so far it has not yet I do not know what will happen within 48 hours for his personal situation. He is at least fit to resume normal football activity. ”

“I do not know if he will play for Rennes again, but psychologically he is very good. The ideal is to have a final decision that goes quickly in one way or another, but there is no problem with Édouard, he is a top guy, “he’s no problem, on the contrary. In the game, this morning again in training, he is a driving force, he communicates with everyone, he talks a lot, he is still the leader in the locker room.”, added the Rennes coach.

Julien Stéphan does not want a new goalkeeper as long as Edouard Mendy is there: “I do not know what will happen, if it ever succeeds, good for him, but his behavior there is fantastic. Rui Silva? As long as the discussions have not succeeded in one way or another.” Other … About the discussions does not succeed and “Edu” exists and we have taken a guard, how do we do? We have four guardians, how do we do that? have not succeeded “.

The Stade Rennais coach is enthusiastic about AS Monaco: “They are a really good team, relying on an interesting possession game and a very self-adhesive positional game. I have a feeling that their coach has already influenced them in general, at least at this level – in the style he wants to give. It will be a complicated match because there is already a real collective identity in this team: it pushes a lot when the ball is lost, it is very aggressive, it recovers the high balls, it is also good in possession to settle in the opposite camp, so we will need a great performance on Saturday night.“.