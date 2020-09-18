Reveal personal contact information on social networks, a political weapon

In Belarus, the mobilization against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko continues. The protesters have found a way to fight the police who oppress them: take off their hoods, take their pictures and reveal their identity on social networks. In Hong Kong, on the other hand, it is pro-democracy that sees their personal details revealed on the internet. A way to intensify the harassment against them.

In France, internet users pay tribute to Roger Carel, an actor who died at the age of 93. Roger Carel was known for his dubbing after lending his voice to a variety of cartoon characters.