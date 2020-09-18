RUMOR – Alex Telles wants to join Manchester United

Manchester United are expected to welcome Brazilian FC Porto defender Alex Telles to their ranks.

After thinking for a while about the Spaniard Sergio Reguilon, Manchester United would have aimed at the Brazilian Alex Telles for the left-back position. This reveals RMC Sport and specifies that an agreement has been reached between the English club and the player.

Alex Telles (27) will start a five-year contract with the Red Devils, once the two clubs have agreed on the transfer fee. Optimism seems to be set aside for Mancunian for this result.

The market value of Alex Telles is estimated at € 40 million, according to the very serious website transfer market. He has played in Portugal since 2016. He previously played for Galatasaray and Inter Milan.

Earlier, another English club had taken an interest in Telles, in this case Chelsea. The English press reported an offer of 27 million euros from the Blues to the Brazilian.