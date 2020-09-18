SERVICES – Lyon welcome German goalkeeper Pollersbeck

Olympique Lyonnais has just paid for the services of German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck.

The Olympics are holding Ciprian Tatarusanu’s successor as goalkeeper number 2. On Friday, the Rhone club announced the arrival of their squad Julian Pollersbeck. This German doorman arrives from Hamburg.

Julian Pollersbeck has signed a four-year contract with Gones. He will therefore be Anthony Lope’s deputy.

Welcome Julian! 🇩🇪 Olympique Lyonnais are pleased to announce the arrival of German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck from Hamburg, who has just signed a 4-year contract with the Olympics, until June 30, 2024.#WelcomeJulian pic.twitter.com/YT66REhtvD – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 18, 2020

The third German in Olympic history

Former German hopeful international, Pollersbeck has 82 pro matches. Before Hamburg he had distinguished himself with the formation of the Kaiserslautern. In 2017, he won the Euro under 21 with Mannschaft.

Pollersbeck will be the first German player to defend the Olympic colors since a certain Thomas Pfannkuch. And there have only been two in total in club history, with Kurt Linder.