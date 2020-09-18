Specter of systemic racism problem in the police haunts Germany

The dismissal on Wednesday and Thursday of about 30 German police officers who participated in right-wing message groups shocked the country. Not only because of the content of the revealed conversations, but also because of the accumulation of similar cases in recent times.

The United States is increasingly convinced that its police have a systemic problem of racism and extremism. But it is not the only country that is worried about such an operation: in Germany, several new cases have raised the subject, very sensitive given the country’s history, in the national debate.

The dismissal of 30 police officers in North Rhine-WestphaliaOn Wednesday 16 September and Thursday 17 September, the country was shocked as part of an investigation by five right-wing extremist discussion groups on the internet. Pictures of Hitler, montages of migrants being dragged into gas chambers, xenophobic comments reminiscent of the darkest hours in German history were exchanged without restraint.

About 200 incidents in 2019

These groups appear to have been active since at least 2015, a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said at a news conference on Wednesday. “It’s a shame“For the police in this region, he said.

But for observers, this is no longer just a specific problem for one country or another. “A new case of a right-wing policeman seems to be breaking out every month or so and almost everywhere in Germany,” said Robert Lüdecke, a far-right expert on the Amadeu Antonio Foundation, a research and prevention center for racism and anti-Semitism, contacted by France. 24.

#Beiunsauch: in Germany, police violence and racism were underestimated







At the end of 2019,Bavarian police investigators discovered that about 40 active and retired police officers participated in right-wing extremist forums. Earlier that year, a network of extremist survivors belonging to the police was dismantled in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. One of these agents was even responsible for gathering weapons for any violent actions targeting leftists and supporting the German government’s migration policy. In total, more than 200 incidents of law enforcement officials with right-wing extremist ideas were registered last year. of public radio Deutschlandfunk which conducted a survey of the Interior Ministries of Sixteen Countries.

“It is clear that we can no longer say that these are just individual cases,” admits Jonas Grutzpalk, sociologist and instructor at the North Rhine-Westphalia Police, contacted by France 24. “Too much For a long time we learned that it was a little bad fruit or local events, but I hope that this new event will finally accept that we are facing a much bigger problem, adds Robert Lüdecke.

Feeling of impunity

A problem that is partly due to an illness in the police. “The young people we train to become police officers are often very confident men with a strong desire to serve the state. But when they are confronted with reality on the ground, they are constantly forced to make compromises, which gives rise to intense frustration “, explains Jonas Grutzpalk.

Frustration that the Internet then takes care of targeting extremist ideas thanks to the famous “filter bubbles” in social networks. In the discussion groups, these young officers are constantly and readily confronted with the same speech that accuses the state of not fulfilling its mission of public order and “because of their personality, they feel entitled to perform the work instead of the state that is judged to fail,” states the sociologist.

Their outlet, of course, becomes a foreigner in a “Germany that has failed to invent itself as an inclusive society in the aftermath of the migration crisis. Even our vocabulary – we are talking about Ausländer (the one who comes from outside) or Mitbürger (the citizen who lives with us) – is still not very inclusive “, regrets Jonas Grutzpalk.

In this context, politicians’ speeches aimed at minimizing the phenomenon are adding fuel to the fire. “The police have the impression that their hierarchy and political decision-makers will not take real sanctions against these exaggerations, which gives them a sense of impunity,” stresses Robert Lüdecke.

For him, Germany makes the same mistake as in the 1990s with the neo-Nazi terrorist group NSU. At the time, the authorities refused to consider the possibility of a right-wing extremist threat in a Germany she wanted to believe cured by her past demons. As a result, the members of this small group were able to act with impunity for almost a decade.

This parallel seems a bit exaggerated, according to Jonas Grutzpalk. “In my classes [à l’académie de police], the only political threat we’re talking about is the far right. Not the extreme left or the Islamist! “, He confirms and emphasizes that this time the police institution is aware of the danger. However, he admits that the image authorities have the far right to watch out for may be a bit dated. “There is still a lot of talk about historical German cannons with Hitler and the neo-Nazis, and very little about this ‘new right’, which is very modern on the Internet and which is becoming increasingly attractive,” he explains.

Not yet a systemic American problem

If the two experts agree that the mask of extremism is eating away at the German domestic police, it is not yet an American-style system problem, they believe. “In the United States, we have the impression that the police are a state within a state, which is not yet the case in Germany, where we still succeed in punishing police officers who break the rules,” says Robert Lüdecke. For Jonas Grutzpalk, “the big difference is that if Germany follows a dangerous course, there is still time to correct it, while in the United States it seems necessary to start over.”

A first step in getting back on track would already be to assess the true extent of the damage thanks to a national study of the far right in the police force. The Greens and Social Democrats in the SPD (one of the components of government) have long asked to fill this statistical vacuum, but Horst Seehofer, the very conservative interior minister, does not want to hear anything. Following the revelations about the extremist police in North Rhine-Westphalia, he reiterated that such a study risks incorrectly discrediting the entire police institution.

But “this would make it possible to bring some scientific accuracy to a debate that is currently arousing a lot of emotion and passion,” states Jonas Grutzpalk. Emotions that play into the hands of the extremes, and especially the populist alternative for Deutschland (AfD), fear Robert Lüdecke. “In the absence of a reasonable debate with exact information, we leave the field to AfD propaganda that feeds so well on people’s fears,” he says.

Having a better understanding of evil will also make it possible to better adapt the answer to be given, which is urgent, note the two experts. Otherwise, the scenario for them seems written in advance and it does not have a happy ending. On the one hand, “the police will get lost in their parallel nationalist reality, which will disconnect them from the real problems and prevent them from doing their job properly,” states Jonas Grutzpalk. On the other hand, “the population’s distrust of the police institution will only grow and people will no longer risk daring to turn to it”, analyzes Robert Lüdecke. In short, an American scenario …