the interim president gives up running in the October election

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Añez, announced on Thursday, September 17, her withdrawal from the presidential race a month before the election in order to prevent a victory for left-wing candidate Luis Arce, second place former president Evo Morales.

“Today, I am dropping my candidacy for the Bolivian presidency to ensure democracy,” the right-wing president said in a televised statement.

Hoy dejo de lado mi will be a candidate for freedom and democracy.

What I play in this election is not something. De verdad, is in the game of democracy in Bolivia.

She explained that she made this decision “because of the risk of seeing the democratic vote split between several candidates and that after this split, the MAS (Movement for Socialism, led by Morales) will stop winning the election” planned. on October 18th.

Together with her vice presidential candidate, businessman Samuel Doria Medina, and other political allies, Jeanine Añez, 53, called for unification against the MAS, whose candidate is at the top of the polls.

“If we do not unite, Morales will return; if we do not unite, democracy will lose. If we do not unite, the dictatorship will win,” she said.

Luis Arce leads the voting

Jeanine Añez leaves the polls the day after the publication of a vote by the Jubilee Catholic Foundation, which awarded her fourth place, with only 7% of the voting intentions.

This vote is led by Luis Arce (29.2%), followed by former President Carlos Mesa (19%) and a regional director, Luis Fernando Camacho (10.4%).

Bolivia has been in crisis since the election since the presidential election in October 2019. Evo Morales had declared himself the winner of the presidential election for a fourth term, but the opposition had shouted fraud.

After weeks of protests, the president had resigned and fled Bolivia, released by police and the army. He first took refuge in Mexico and then in Argentina, and Jeanine Añez became interim president in November 2019.

She had promised to lead a transitional government to call for new elections in 2020. But in January, she announced her candidacy, a move that was criticized by her opponents and some allies.

