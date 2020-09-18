The TikTok application is forbidden to download from Sunday

The United States announced on Friday the ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat applications, which are very popular with young people, on Sunday. Washington cites threats to national security.

This is a new episode in the tensions that are poisoning diplomatic and trade relations between Beijing and Washington. The download of Chinese applications TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the US from Sunday, the US Department of Commerce announced on Friday (September 18), citing threats to “national security”.

“The Chinese Communist Party has shown that it has the means and intent to use these applications to threaten US national security, foreign policy and the economy,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

The United States is thus carrying out the threat that President Donald Trump is making to these two Chinese applications, in the context of great tensions between the two economic giants.

However, Washington leaves a door open for TikTok, an application that is very popular with young people to produce short videos, before completely banning him from working on the ground. “The president is leaving until November 12 to resolve the national security issues posed by TikTok. The bans can be lifted if necessary,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Donald Trumps ultimatum

TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance, had been tested in the US since the beginning of August. Donald Trump, who accuses him of spying on behalf of the Chinese authorities, then signed a decree requiring the sale of his US operations by September 20, under penalty of a ban in the country.

US giants Microsoft and Walmart had made an offer to buy TikTok’s US operations, but Bytedance rejected it on Sunday.

The Chinese new technology company is also in talks with several groups, including the California-based company Oracle, to create a new company that would accommodate its American activities. A way to allay fears of Washington, which suspects the video-sharing application for transmitting data from about 100 million US users to the Chinese government.

TikTok condemns the US decision

The Chinese application TikTok immediately protested against the US decision to ban downloads in the US and claims that they have presented all guarantees to respect the safety of US users.

“We do not agree with the Department of Commerce’s decision and are disappointed that it is blocking downloads of new apps from Sunday and banning the use of the TikTok app in the U.S. from November 12,” a spokesman told AFP.

“In our proposal to the US government, we have already committed to outstanding levels of additional transparency and accountability, far beyond what other apps are willing to do,” she said.

The spokeswoman also said the group will continue to challenge the “unfair” executive order issued by Donald Trump in August.

With Reuters and AFP