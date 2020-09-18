the worrying increase in cocaine trafficking from Suriname

Facing the cocaine trade in Guyana, a commission of inquiry on Tuesday called for an “ambitious response” to this phenomenon from neighboring Suriname, which thrives on the social misery of this overseas region.

For more than 20 years, Orly Airport has been the subject of a secret ballet. Men arrive to greet singles on the arrival of a flight from Cayenne, Guyana and take care of their luggage. However, they contain only a few clothes, the valuable goods that these travelers wear are actually in the body. These mules carry several dozen carefully packaged cocaine eggs that they ingested before departure.

The French authorities are seeking answers to this practice, which has increased sharply in recent decades. In a report adopted last week, a senatorial commission of inquiry recommends “strengthening repressive policies by intensifying controls and seizures to reduce the profitability of human trafficking and discourage human trafficking”. The document also calls for the introduction of an “ambitious social component” in terms of prevention and reintegration.

Cocaine trafficking between Guyana and Paris represents between 15% and 20% of entry into France, rapporteur Antoine Karam, LREM’s senator from Guyana, told a news conference.

According to the report from the investigation, it is estimated that between 20 and 30 mules, these cocaine smugglers, go on each of the flights from Cayenne to Paris. One third of them would succeed without the authorities discovering them.

This human trafficking thrives near Suriname, a drug transit country since the 1980s: “There was a structuring of human trafficking in the 80s in Guyana and then in Suriname, and in the late 1980s a concentration in this country. We would even “I have seen Pablo Escobar come to Suriname to initiate this traffic, which particularly flooded the Netherlands, the former metropolis to which there are direct flights,” said David Weinberger, a researcher at the National Institute of Higher Security and Justice Studies (INHESJ), a specialist in drug routes. in South America, during its hearing by the Senate in late June.

“During the years 2005-2010, a diversification of the Surinamese road began to affect Guyana. One of the hypotheses to explain this would be that the measures in the Netherlands to stop the flow of smugglers arriving at Schiphol Airport by commercial aviation caused a transfer effect to Guyana.” , the researcher recently detailed in an interview with RFI, while noting that despite diversification, Surinam Road remained very active.

“The cocaine that passes through Guyana comes almost exclusively from Colombia, via Suriname, which is a regional hub: in Suriname you can buy cocaine in bulk, in semi-bulk, in powder, liquid form – harder to identify – or even suitcases whose plastic in itself is cocaine, he told the Senate.

A traffic that thrives on social misery

In Guyana var half of the population lives below the poverty line, human trafficking recruits its mules by taking advantage of the social misery that offers few prospects, especially in Saint-Laurent-de-Maroni, the second city in the country and on the border with Suriname. With no job prospects, young people are simple recruiters for drug smugglers from Suriname, who send them to mainland France with their stomachs loaded with cocaine pellets.

“In western Guyana, unemployment affects a large proportion of the population, more than 50% of 18-25 year olds. In this context, it is tempting for them to take advantage of the opportunity to earn between 3,500 and 4,000 euros per visit. A certain number of actors mock the state for not being able to prevent them from doing so, declared Marc Del Grande, prefect of Guyana, during his hearing in late May.

However, young Guyanese are not the only targets for human trafficking. “The opponent adapts: in the beginning it was mainly young people from West Guyana, but when the police started targeting young men from Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, the traffickers began to appeal to young mothers with children, then older people,” explains “Just before the confinement, we began to see a new trend: traffickers were recruiting quite young people from sensitive areas of France who came to Guyana and carried drugs on their way back.”

Strengthen oppression and prevention

The report was adopted unanimously on Tuesday, 15 September by the information mission “Drug trafficking from Guyana”, intended to act on two levels: an intensification of repressive policies and an “ambitious social component”.

“The real solution is to strike the networks with massive attacks,” stressed the mission’s president, Olivier Cigoletti, senator for the Haute-Loire (center union). The report also recommended streamlining procedures “throughout the criminal chain, to avoid legal embolism”.

Olivier Cigoletti also proposes entrusting the prevention aspect to the head of department “in close cooperation with Guyana’s territorial community, a mission to strengthen prevention and coordination policies for local initiatives” and “to increase the resources allocated to prevention”.

Finally, he proposes that international cooperation be improved by strengthening France’s involvement in the Caribbean zone in the fight against drug trafficking and by intensifying its bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries, in particular Suriname.

“Dismantling of large criminal groups […] “Through cooperation with Suriname, Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, not to mention the Netherlands, which has important information about Surinamese networks,” David Weinberger told the Senate.