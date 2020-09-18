Tottenham, Mourinho: “I still believe in Ndombele”

The French midfielder played the role of super-sub for Tottenham in the Europa League and made the winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Jose Mourinho said he never doubted the quality of Tanguy Ndombele after the midfielder’s performance against Lokomotiv Plovdiv when he qualified for the Europa League. Spurs were close to an embarrassing early elimination from Europe when Ndombele came in, the Bulgarian side led 1-0 with half an hour left. The Frenchman scored the winning goal after Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot and was generally impressed by a positive performance. Ndombele completed 100% of the passes he tried in the game, including 21 of 26 in the resistance half.

He has struggled to play regularly since José Mourinho joined the club, and there have been plenty of rumors linking him to a departure. Mourinho says, however, that he has always believed in Ndombele’s ability – but he claims that he had questions about his professionalism. “Tanguy is in a process of evolution“Mourinho said in his press conference after the match. “Last season he was not. Last season he got stuck in a situation where I could not see the development. Right now he is training really, really well.”

"Bale? I'm not talking about other people's players"





“He is recovering from his injury, he is recovering physically and today he gave us what we needed for the last 30 minutes. Right now I believe in Tanguy. I have never doubted his quality. Never. I sometimes doubted his motivation, his “commitment and his professional attitude. At the moment I believe in him. Today we decided not to start the match because he also feels he needs a little more time but right now I think Tanguy can do good for us”, added Portuguese.

Mourinho said in early July that he believed Ndombele could still succeed at Spurs despite his disappointing start, and fans are no doubt hoping he can now claim a starting position. “Football is full of players with difficult starts“, he explained. “Luka Modric at Real Madrid, after six months he was voted the worst signing in Real Madrid history by fans and the press, a few months later he became champion, then European champion and then voted best world player. When talent is available, a lot can happen with adaptation , but if the talent is there, anything can happen.

José Mourinho did not want to confirm the upcoming arrival of Gareth Bale, who is said to be close to a return to the club that revealed it. “He’s a Real Madrid player and I’m not talking about players from other clubs. I do not comment on hypotheses. I had tried to get him signed when I was at Real and at that time the president (Florentino Pérez) had followed my instinct and my knowledge: after my resignation (2013) he took him in. It’s no secret and Gareth knows it. “