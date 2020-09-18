US Open winner Naomi Osaka, injured, gives up Roland-Garros

The Japanese tennis champion declared on Friday confiscated Roland Garros due to a thigh injury.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, winner of the latest US Open tennis tournament, announced her withdrawal from Roland Garros on Thursday, September 17 due to a persistent thigh injury.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to play at Roland Garros this year. My thigh still hurts and I will not have time to prepare for the mud,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

The Grand Slam tournament on clay, which is postponed from spring to autumn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held from September 21 to October 11 in Paris.

With AFP