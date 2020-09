Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has expressed his admiration for his new Brazilian signing, Thiago Silva.

After eight years at PSG, Thiago Silva has just signed for the Chelsea Blues. “O Monstro” makes fans of the London team lose because he is still a world-class player arriving at Stamford Bridge. Before the weekend shocked Liverpool, Frank Lampard was keen to express all the good he thinks of his new defector.