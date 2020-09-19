9,000 asylum seekers have already joined the new “temporary” camp in Lesbos

The majority of asylum seekers on the island of Lesbos have already joined the new temporary camp set up by the authorities. Ten days ago, Moria destroyed a camp fire and left thousands homeless.

The new temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos now has 9,000 asylum seekers out of the 12,700 who are homeless after the fire that destroyed the Moria camp ten days ago, according to the Minister of Migration.

This camp, with a capacity of 8,000 to 10,000 people according to the authorities, was quickly installed in a former shooting range three kilometers from the port of Mytilene, the island’s capital.

A “temporary solution”, UNHCR wants to believe

After having camps on the side of the road that connects Moria to Mytilene, on the asphalt, in abandoned buildings or in the field, the asylum seekers who were expelled from Moria began to join the new camp in recent days after a police operation on Thursday aimed at to empty roads.

But many of them are afraid of being stranded again in difficult conditions like those in Moria, where they have been waiting for months, a few years, for their transfer to mainland Greece.

The police operation and threats to process conflicting asylum requests drove several thousand refugees to enter the new camp.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it supported the new camp “as a temporary solution”, but warned of any persistence in an emergency facility. “The Greek authorities must clarify” the future of this website, writes the UN agency.

“In the ashes of #Moria, the issue is not just to guarantee urgent and necessary assistance to those affected, “writes the UNHCR representative in 🇬🇷.” Solutions require that you take responsibility […] for this situation to end. “https://t.co/aSaqiCrg1k – UNHCR France (@UNHCRfrance) September 16, 2020

Each asylum seeker is tested for Covid-19 at the entrance to the camp. To date, 214 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected, according to the Ministry of Migration.

Migrant camps across the country have been restricted since mid-March due to the pandemic. UNHCR and NGOs continue to protest against this measure when deconfinancing in the rest of the country began in early May.

The first major fire in Moria, on the night of 8 to 9 September, took place the day after the identification of a group of 35 people who were positive for Covid-19.

Six young Afghan asylum seekers are accused of having set fire, four of whom will testify on Saturday before the investigator.

