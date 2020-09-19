a new issue that questions

Mahamadou Fofana, cousin of Adama Traoré, died on Sunday 13 to Monday 14 September, followed by police. Police claim that the 35-year-old man threw himself into the Seine, but the family disputes this version of facts. A legal investigation was launched and the IGPN, the police force, was seized.

It is a new legal settlement that begins between the police and the Traoré clan. The Versailles prosecutor’s office announced on Friday, September 18, the opening of a forensic investigation into the cause of death following the controversial drowning in the Seine by Mahamadou Fofana, cousin of Adama Traoré, this 24-year-old young man in France symbolizing the fight against police violence his death in July 2016 after a major arrest by the gendarmes.

In the Mahamadou Fofana case, it all started with a phone call from a local resident to the police, on Sunday 13 September, to report the theft of two-wheelers in Marly-le-Roi, in Yvelines. Police officers from Bac, crimes against crime, go there and discover five men loading a motorcycle in a van. Around 11 they chase the tool and catch up with it. The driver then stops the vehicle, escapes and then throws himself into the Seine, according to the version from the police. According to the police, the man would still have tried to turn around to get the bank back but drowned a few meters from the edge despite an agent having intervened to help him.

However, the police version is questioned by Mahamadou Fofana’s entourage, who call witnesses because the scene of the tragedy does not have a surveillance camera that would clarify the circumstances of this hunt and its fatal outcome.

The autopsy gives rise to conflicting versions

As with his cousin’s death in 2016, many gray areas remain to be clarified in this case. The core of the controversy, the autopsy of the body. According to an initial preliminary report quoted by Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte on Wednesday, September 16, “all signs end with a drowning” by Mahamadou Fofana.

A confirmation that makes Yassine Bouzrou jump. Reached by France 24 by telephone, the family lawyer strongly questions this version and evokes “serious and recently injured shoulders and head that could amount to a shock to a hard shot”.

The presence of these lesions and of a depression in the skull was confirmed by several media who had access to the autopsy report.

The Versailles prosecutor, for his part, on Wednesday mentioned “skin injuries on the skull that are recent and some on the right shoulder”, specifying that according to the lawyer “they” did not play a role in the mechanism of the deceased “.

Me Bouzrou, who filed a complaint of premeditated murder, accuses the Versailles prosecutor of “concealment”. According to him, the prosecution failed to indicate the presence of these injuries and prevented the family from seeing the body. In addition, the lawyer is outraged that the magistrate hurried to “criminalize the victim” by reminding the press of the criminal record of Mahamadou Fofana, who has been the subject of an arrest warrant since 2017 and of a sentence of 18 months in prison for drug trafficking.

Asked about possible similarities with the Adama Traoré affair, Mr.e Bouzrou confirms “seeing points in common with many cases of alleged police violence”.

The “Truth for Adam” Committee is mobilized

On social networks, the “Truth for Adama” committee votes to challenge the police version. In a video posted on her Facebook account, Mahamadou Fofana’s sister evokes “circumstances [de son décès] very vaguely “and says” not to believe at all “in police statements and to” restore the truth “.

At his side, Assa Traoré, Adama’s sister, chair of this committee whose call to demonstrate against police violence on June 2, had gathered tens of thousands of people in front of the tribunal de Paris, assuring him that his cousin had met. “He has injuries. You have the impression that he was beaten with a baton,” the activist protested in this video, which was shot in front of Garche’s forensic institute in Hauts-de-Seine.

A photo of Mahamadou Fofana was also published on Friday with the following caption: “He was involved in the fight for truth and justice for Adama. He committed police violence. Unfortunately, he also died in a hunt with the police. Sad fate. Truth and justice for Mahamadou! “

It is now up to an investigating judge to answer the many questions asked by relatives of Adama Traoré’s cousin. This examination can take several months.