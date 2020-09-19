almost 13,500 new cases daily, the sharp increase in cases continues

France reached a new daily record for coronavirus contamination cases on Saturday. Health authorities registered nearly 13,500 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and a further 26 deaths, according to data published on Saturday by Public Health France.

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to develop in France. The country registered a new daily register of cases of coronavirus contamination on Saturday, September 19, with 13,498 new cases diagnosed in 24 hours, or 442,194 cases since the epidemic began, according to figures published by Public Health France.

The previous record, set the day before, marked an increase of 13,215 cases in 24 hours.

Increase in hospital stays and deaths

The number of new hospital stays during the last seven days also amounted to 3,853 against 3,626 on Friday and the number of intensive care units to 593 against 571 the day before.

The degree of positivity (the proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) increased for the first time in a few days to 5.6% against 5.4%.

France has registered 26 new deaths in 24 hours, which means that the number of deaths amounts to 31,274 since the epidemic began in March last year.

This figure for deaths only applies to those who have been admitted to hospital. The data for the social and medical-social institutions (Ephad) are only updated every Tuesday and Friday.

Public Health France on Friday announced 122 deaths in hospitals, with data so far retrieving 76 deaths so far not included in the assessments.

With AFP and Reuters