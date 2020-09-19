Arsenal – West Ham (2-1), Lacazette and Arsenal on the way

Arsenal signed their second success in two league matches on Saturday by winning the London derby against West Ham (2-1).

After their big victory against Fulham, Arsenal confirmed on Saturday in the Premier League by throwing West Ham at home. Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 85th minute.

Mikel Arteta’s men seemed to be heading for a draw in this first home game before the young striker, incorporated in place of Alexandre Lacazette, made use of a pass from Dani Ceballos.

Lacazette is still the scorer

Before the French striker gave up his place was also crucial. Already a goal scorer on the first day, the former Lyonnais excelled in the 25th minute by resuming a post from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. An Arsenal advantage that was interrupted just before the break. Michail Antonio equalized before halftime (45th). In the second half, the former England compatriot could even have done twice if the crossbar had not rejected a penalty.

The hammers may have been bad considering the turn of events, but also because they could have benefited from a penalty before the opponents’ points were opened. They therefore left the field with much remorse. For Arsenal, on the other hand, tonight’s results are positive. For once, Aubameyang and others are attacking their championship on the right foot and it bodes well for the future.