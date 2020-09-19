Barça – Semedo, the key to the transfer window for Dest, Garcia and Depay?

Following the transfer of Diego Jota to Liverpool, Wolverhampton were able to activate on Nelson Semedo … thus starting Barça’s transfer window.

“I had the president of FC Barcelona on the phone, and he told me that his club currently cannot make an offer for Memphis Depay.”, recently explained Jean-Michel Aulas, President of Olympique Lyonnais. Because it is true that the Catalan formation has no more money, and this explains its transfer window (very) sad so far.

The management team certainly did not get help from Lionel Messi’s really false start, but they now have to come to work with three goals identified: right-back Sergino Dest (Ajax Amsterdam), center-back Eric Garcia (Manchester City) and Lyon striker Memphis Depay, therefore.

Semedo’s transfer has (almost) been written off

But at the moment, Barça can not go further in any file. Unless Nelson Semedo’s departure revives the deal? According to Mundo Deportivo, this could happen faster than expected, after Diego Jota was moved to Liverpool for around 43 million euros, Wolverhampton were able to use this envelope for the Blaugrana right-back.

Bought 30 million euros from Benfica 2017, Semedo has been written off by almost two thirds. € 14 million still needs to be written off and in addition it will be very beneficial for Barça. It remains to be seen how much the Wolves will invest for such a player … Enough for Blaugrana to succeed in buying three players afterwards? This is MD’s hypothesis, but it does not lack ambition.