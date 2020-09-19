Bartomeu: “Before buying, Barça must sell”

Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of Barça, admitted that his club can not afford big recruits without disappearing first.

With the exception of the almost unknown Trinçao, FC Barcelona have not recruited anyone this summer. And it will not do so when the transfer market closes, if there is no movement in the other direction. Finance does not allow it. A reality that Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club manager, himself recognized.

When asked to discuss the club’s chances of getting Lautaro Martinez, Blaugrana cacique said: “I will not name names, but recently I explained that Barca, like many other clubs, see their income reduced drastically due to the pandemic. We are suffering from a very significant shortage of resources and we must adapt to this new system and, above all, reduce labor costs. It does not matter if you have money or not, for new players to come in, some have to leave because of the salary. “

“If necessary, we will make an effort”

The statements made by Juninho, which indicated that Barça had little means to match the price of Mempgis Depay, are therefore true. As for this track, Bartomeu was still trying to preserve a glimmer of hope. “When we talk to clubs, what is said remains confidential. If necessary, Barca have sufficient resources. But before the players board, the others must leave. We are immersed in the summer market, we are looking for departures and when they are ready we will look at the arrivals. “

Among the players likely to leave the Nou Camp is Luis Suarez. Uruguayan is removed from the group and we do not see him badly reinstating the squad for Spain’s vice-champion. However, Bartomeu assures us that this is a real possibility: “He is a Barça player and from now on I can say nothing more. He is one of the most important players in the team and has a contract, there is nothing more to say. If Messi asked him to stay? Conversations with Leo are private and are within the scope of internal issues. “