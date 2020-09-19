Bayern-Schalke – 8-0? Not enough for Hansi Flick!

Apparently on cloud nine after Bayern’s reason against Schalke (8-0) on Friday, Flick believes his team could have done more.

To read – 8-0, Bayern is a hit with entry into the Bundesliga!

Playing Bayern Munich is like taking a tour of the Grand 8. FC Barcelona tested it for you in the Champions League (2-8) and despite the unfavorable opinion, Schalke 04 tried it too. for the resumption of the Bundesliga on Friday (0-8).

It must be said that already very restless Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Kinglsey Coman, Ivan Perisic and other offensive arrows, must now be added Leroy Sané, who made strong for his first Bavarian yesterday with a goal, two assists and especially a XXL post .

“It was a brilliant show, but …”

Bayern have really scored eight goals … but Hansi Flick’s men also missed great opportunities. During a press conference, the Bavarian technician did not hesitate to remind our German colleagues.

“It was a fantastic achievement, but we should have done two, three, maybe four more in the first half. But it was important to show that we are also on the right track this season.”, Flick enjoyed. 12-0, it may have done a lot …