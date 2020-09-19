Belarus accuses UN of interference and promises to crack down on EU sanctions

The resolution of the UN Human Rights Council on a report on the situation in Belarus did not hold Minsk, which accused the institution of interference.

The Minsk government on Friday, September 18, qualified as a “dangerous precedent” for a proposal by the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Belarus and accused the Geneva Council of interfering in its internal affairs.

On Friday, the Forum approved this resolution, proposed by the European Union, authorizing Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to closely monitor the situation in Belarus and to draw up a report with recommendations. at the end of the year.

The proposal, which Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei describes as “completely artificial”, was adopted after a long day of debate at the Geneva Forum, which has 47 member states. The former Soviet republic is not one of them.

Makei also said that Belarus would retaliate if the European Union decided to impose further sanctions on Minsk, a response that would result in sanctions against representatives of European organizations as well as of member states.

The Belarussian Minister also announced that these sanctions could affect the accreditations of members of international press organizations that allow them to operate in the territory.

