Donald Trump wants to appoint new Supreme Court “without delay”

In the wake of the dean of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was “obliged” to immediately “appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court, a few weeks before the US presidential election.

Appointing the magistrates in the law’s temples is “the most important decision” for which a president is elected, he justified in a tweet, while the democratic opposition asks him not to exercise this power before the November 3 presidential election.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered the selection of the United States Supreme Court Justice. We have this obligation without delay! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

According to the United States Constitution, the President appoints the wise men of the Supreme Court – consisting of nine members – for life, but his decision must also receive the green light from the Senate.

Republicans have a majority of 53 out of 100 seats in the Upper House and their leader, Mitch McConnell, has already made it known that he will hold a vote if Donald Trump announces his election.

A battle with lasting repercussions

However, he refused to try a candidate nominated by Barack Obama in 2016, on the grounds that such a decision should not be made in the middle of an election year.

Some moderate Republican elected officials, who are facing complicated re-election campaigns, may be embarrassed by this change of footing and the struggle to convince them should be fierce.

The progressives really want to avoid at all costs Donald Trump bringing a third judge to the Supreme Court because this would anchor this key institution, the judge of the great debates in American society, in a lasting way in conservatism.

With AFP