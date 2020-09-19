FC Barcelona – Elche (1-0), Antoine Griezmann offers his first trophy to Ronald Koeman

In connection with the Joan Gamper trophy, FC Barcelona signed their third victory in as many matches. Griezmann is the only goal scorer for the meeting

Like every season, FC Barcelona is used to launching it with the Joan Gamper Trophy, a tribute to the club’s founders and a presentation of the squad to its supporters. The Covid-19 crisis was forced, the 55th edition took place in September and without spectators.

That did not stop Blaugrana from winning his first – unofficial – title of the season and building maximum confidence before La Liga resumed.

In this victory against Elche (1-0), Ronald Koeman made the choice to repeat his intervals before the match against Villarreal in one week. Placed in a 4-2-3-1, Barça did not try to tinker and gave an overview of what the Dutchman’s eleven type should be this season.

The offensive quartet led by Lionel Messi as leader and Antoine Griezmann in the lead did not take long to stand out. At the opening of the Argentine, Jordi Alba served the Frenchman perfectly, who opened the scoring after two minutes.

The first step for Pjanic

These are just friendly matches, but the relationship between Grizou and the six-time Ballon d’Or seems much more fluid than last season. Is it the absence of Luis Suarez that allows such a connection? The future will tell …

With the ball possession largely in their favor, Barcelona have never managed to take the break. Frenkie de Jong (17), Messi (22nd, 64th) or even Ansu Fati, preferred in front of Ousmane Dembélé, stumbled upon the porter of Elche.

The visitors showed almost nothing but the face that Barça showed in recovery is one of the positive points of the evening. He still lacks madness and imagination when it comes to appearing in the zone of truth, but Koeman’s group is still breaking in and adversity has not driven the Catalans to surpass themselves.

The appointment is therefore made in a week for the Barcelona debut in La Liga, two weeks after everyone else.