Hundreds of people were arrested in Belarus during a women’s march

Hundreds of people were arrested on Saturday in Minsk during a women’s rally opposed to President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election. Among them was Nina Baguinskaya, one of the Belarusian opposition figures, who was later released by the police.

Belarusian riot police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday (September 19) during a women’s march in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko.

About 2,000 women took part in the demonstration, waving the white and red flags of the opposition. Police blocked the parade and made hundreds of arrests, according to an AFP journalist.

The protest is the latest in a series of women’s mobilizations in Belarus to demand the resignation of Alexander Loukashenko, in power for 26 years, following his re-election, which was considered fraudulent last month.

“Brave women”, according to Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa

Before the demonstration, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who took refuge in Lithuania, praised the “brave women of Belarus”. “They are demonstrating despite constant threats and pressure,” she said in a statement.

Among the women arrested was Nina Baguinskaya, 73, one of the most famous activists in the protest movement against Alexander Lukashenko. The opponent was then released from a police station.

Ambulances were also on site to take care of people who were injured or felt ill during the arrest.

The opposition will lead new massive protests in Belarus on Sunday.

With AFP