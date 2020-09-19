in Esquelbecq, a medieval castle facing tomorrow

“What do we sow”: this is the theme that Château d’Esquelbecq, located in the North, a stone’s throw from Belgium, has chosen for this edition of Heritage Days 2020. A special cuvée that gives pride to the garden and the agricultural transition.

They passed between the drops – not those that fall from the sky, in this burning weather in mid-September, but those, according to Covid-19, who pressured many French prefectures and municipalities to cancel the inheritance days on these 19 and 20 September 2020.

Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, Lille, Dunkirk and even Boulogne-sur-Mer had to give up this long-awaited meeting for players in the cultural world. But in Esquelbecq, a city of more than 2,000 souls located in the North, in the Dunkirk hinterland, in the heart of French Flanders, the event will take place. A relief for Johan Tamer-Morael, owner of the Château d’Esquelbecq, an impressive medieval fortress listed as a historical monument. “We have been preparing these days for several months. We are lucky to have escaped the cancellations, we have the impression of being the village of Gallier who resist”, jokes this French-Lebanese from the third generation of current owners. “Of course, this will not free us from strictly applying the sanitary instructions issued by the prefect: wearing a mask is mandatory, providing hydroalcoholic gel and a modified visiting route.”

A renaissance gem typical of French Flanders

To avoid overcrowding, some rooms have been closed to the public and entrances and exits are signposted. But above all, the emphasis is on the garden, as indicated by the nicely poetic theme chosen by the Association du château d’Esquelbecq for the third edition of Heritage Days on the farm: “What are we? Sows”. In addition to visiting an open-air exhibition dedicated to tomorrow’s agriculture, visitors are encouraged to stroll among the trellised vegetable gardens, rose garden, greenhouse, landscaped park, onion pigeon, bridge, moat serpentine, and the many other elements that make up this extraordinary architectural ensemble. main square.

“Lejardin d’Esquelbecq is said to be the only surviving renaissance, and this is largely true,” says Aline Le Coeur, landscape architect and garden historian. Although it was extensively reworked in the 18th centurye and in XIXecenturies, he has been faithful to published drawing 1641 by Canon Antoine Sanderus in his book ‘Flandria Illustrata’. Going there is like being projected into a Flemish painting of time. It exudes an extraordinary charm. “

Titanic website

Aline Le Cœur started working at the Château d’Esquelbecq’s garden about fifteen years ago. At that time, it was in a very deteriorating condition, the landscape architect remembers, just like the castle itself, abandoned after a tragedy: its dungeon collapsed on Monday morning 1984. In the fall, the mound destroyed the entire north wing, where the owners lived. A stroke of luck: they had left the place the day before. The collapse thus did not make any physical sacrifices, but left the places to abandonment and deeply wounded the inhabitants of the village, very attached to “their” castle, as plastic photographer Stéphane Fedorowsky says in an interactive book, Underpants.















It was not until 2006 that the first renovations began, first carried out by Mr. and Mr.me Tamer-Morael, then by their son Johan, 41, who has devoted almost full time to the project for three years. Reconstruction of walls, frameworks and ceilings, restoration of reception rooms, replacement of windows, plumbing or even electricity … The place is titanic, and to this day the castle is still uninhabited, but “Johan Tamer-Morael has many ambitions for “says Judicaël de la Soudière-Niault, heritage architect in charge of the restoration. He does not have large funds, but he knows how to surround himself with volunteers. and communicate his passion to make this business successful.”

“We must dream”

In fact, the Château d’Esquelbecq association constantly unites legions of goodwill, those responsible for welcoming gardeners, experienced hydraulic engineers and other Tour de France companions who will work there.

The association has also won several competitions (Prix Villandry 2017, Grand Trophy for the most beautiful restoration from the magazine Figaro 2017, Prix des Vieilles Maison Françaises 2019, to name a few) which made it possible to start works, where each site is matched by Drac (Regional Directorate for Cultural Affairs) up to 40% to 50% of the amounts invested.

Johan Tamer-Morael wants to build on this collective momentum and move on. “What we sow is a declaration of love for this property. It has always been appreciated for centuries, and we want to continue to keep it alive, no matter what.”

The next step in the rehabilitation is the curettage of the moat, a project of several hundred thousand euros for which the association has started a sponsorship campaign a year ago. As for the tower that collapsed in 1984, will she ever see her again? “We have the technical means to rebuild it,” says Judicaël de la Soudière-Niault. “There are many projects to be implemented as a priority, but it would be fantastic to find this vertical element, typical of a medieval castle. A dream.” which I hope will be achieved in the medium term. “

The dream is also the word that comes to Aline Le Cœur’s mind when evoking the castle of Esquelbecq. “When we walk in its gardens we are immersed in beauty. These flowers, this water, these runes, these gables with sparrow steps (that is, stepped, Ed) … Everything dreams. In these times of coronavirus it is more important than ever. “We have to dream.”