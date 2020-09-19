In Lebanon, the restoration of Beirut’s cultural heritage begins

Beurut was damaged after the double explosion on August 4, and is trying to preserve its cultural and architectural heritage. The Sursock Palace, which houses an important collection of modern and contemporary art, is severely damaged and has been visited by the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage. in conflict zones and its partners. Reconstruction in progress.

During the explosions that took place on August 4 in the port of Beirut, Lebanese cultural heritage was severely affected. More than 650 listed buildings and several museums were damaged, such as the Sursock Palace, an architectural gem from the 19th century.e century, nestled in the heart of the capital.

Since these violent explosions, the ruined legacy has piqued the interest of the international community. During a visit to Beirut, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (Aliph) noted the extent of the damage.

The organization, funded by several states, including France, plans to set aside five million dollars for the Lebanese capital. It involves contributions from its partners, such as the International Council of Monuments and Sites or the International Council of Museums. For Valéry Freland, CEO of the Aliph Foundation, “we must preserve this legacy at all costs.”