In Mali, former dictator Moussa Traoré was buried in Bamako after a national funeral

Former dictator and president of Mali Moussa Traoré, at the head of the country for 22 years, was buried on Friday in Bamako after a national funeral in the presence of members of the ruling junta and former national officials, but avoided by leading foreigners.

In the morning, a funeral ribbon marked the arrival of the body in a coffin draped in Malid’s colors in a military camp in Bamako where the funeral took place, in the presence of soldiers in ceremonial attire.

Moussa Traoré died on September 15 in Bamako at the age of 83, after ruling Mali for 22 years, following a coup that overthrew President Modibo Keïta in 1968, in power since 1960.

His body was placed near the president’s platform in the presence of Colonel Assimi Goïta, head of the National Committee of Public Safety (CNSP), the body set up by the junta currently in power.

Colonel Goïta, along with other June officials, did not speak at the ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of people.

With AFP