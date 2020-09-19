Inter play against Pisa in a friendly match

For their last friendly outing in the off-season, Inter Milan did not go into detail by currying Pisa (7-0).

Inter Milan are ready to attack the Italian league. This was seen last Saturday during a final friendly against Pisa. As in his previous outing, the Lombard formation won with a clear point of 7 goals to 0.

Lautaro Martinez was the hero of the meetings with a successful Hattrick, which proved that he is not disturbed by conversations about his future. The Argentine was constantly announced on his way to Spain.

Romelu Lukaku, the second goleador of Italy’s vice-champion, also struck, even if it was only once. Gagliardini and Eriksen, authors of a double, also participated in this festival. Note that six of the seven goals in the meeting were scored during the first half.

The recruits are all lined up

During this game, Conte made a good turn and he gave playing time to his two recruits, who are Achraf Hakimi and Aleksandr Kolarov. Ivan Perisic, back in the club after a freelance in Bayern, also participated in the match.

The Nerazzurra formation begins its course in Serie A with a duel against Fiorentina by Franck Ribéry, next Saturday. La Viola started well today against Torino (1-0).