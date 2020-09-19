James Rodriguez finds his way back to goal with Everton

James Rodriguez participated in the Everton Festival against West Bromwich Albion (5-2) and scored his first goal in almost a year.

By leaving Real Madrid for Everton a few weeks ago, James Rodriguez wanted to regain the pleasure of playing after complicated previous seasons in Spain and for Bayern Munich.

In the north of England, the Colombian found Carlo Ancelotti, who had taken him to Madrid and Germany, and therefore showed the confidence he lacked when he hugged the Italian coach.

This Saturday afternoon, James Rodriguez came out ten minutes from the end of the game against West Bromwich Albion and did not get the ovation he deserved due to the closed session. Because yes, Goodisson Park saw the remarkable player James.

The last goal in October 2019

The metronome of the game Toffees, the former Monegasque allowed his team to turn in the lead at the break (2-1) with a perfect cross strike. This goal looks like a release because it had been almost a year since he found the net. It was October 5 last year with a goal in extra time against Granada.

James Rodriguez smiles again and it’s all Everton rubbing their hands with this champion team in Mercato.