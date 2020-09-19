Juventus, Alex Sandro out at least two weeks

Alex Sandro, the Brazilian side of Juventus Turin, is expected to be unavailable for at least two weeks.

Juventus in Turin must compose without their Brazilian back Alex Sandro in connection with their first matches of the season in Serie A. The Brazilian international was injured in the right thigh and will be arrested for 15 days.

The former FC Porto player will miss the matches against Sampdoria on Sunday and against Roma (scheduled for September 27). He may be back for opposition to Naples, scheduled for October 4. Unless the new exams, which are scheduled for two weeks, are not entirely decisive.

Alex Sandro has 16 caps with Seleçao, but he was not selected by Tite for the first qualifying matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Last season, in Serie A, Alex Sandro played 29 matches in the Italian league, of which 27 as a start. He also scored 1 goal and offered 3 assists.