Madrid is tightening the screw for almost a million people

About 850,000 people in poor neighborhoods in Madrid will be restricted again from Monday, the region’s president announced on Friday. On the other hand, the inhabitants will be able to move within the limited area.

Overwhelmed by the explosion of Covid-19 cases, the Madrid region on Friday, September 18, announced a strict restriction on the free movement of about 850,000 people in an attempt to limit the second wave of the epidemic.

Residents of the affected areas, which represent 13% of the region’s population, will only be able to leave their neighborhood for basic reasons such as going to work, going to the doctor or taking their children to school. However, they will be able to move freely within this district. Similarly, entry into these areas is prohibited, except for the first reason.

“We must avoid the state of emergency” introduced in the spring by the central government, which would have had the consequence of preventing any movement, such as “containment and economic disaster”, insisted the region’s president Isabel Diaz Ayuso announced these measures at a press conference, where she also announced one million tests.

In these districts or municipalities, especially in the underprivileged south of the capital, the parks will be closed, while shops, as well as bars and restaurants, will have to limit their capacity to 50%. In addition, the number of people who can meet is reduced from ten to six in the entire region. These measures take effect on Monday for a period of two weeks.

In the spring, exposed to one of the most severe inclusions in the world, Spain has since July seen the epidemic start again at a galloping pace to become the country with the number of cases reported to its population the highest in the world. EU. A perfect illustration of the alarm call launched on Thursday by the WHO about an “alarming” transmission level in Europe.

Establish a “common strategy” between government and region

Madrid represents a third of the country’s new cases and deaths and is the region most concerned about its inhabitants’ ability to spread the virus throughout Spain from a metropolis populated by 6.6 million people. residents who are also a “hub” when it comes to transportation.

As a sign of the central government’s concerns, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed to meet with Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a leader of the right-wing opposition, on Thursday to establish a “common strategy” for Covid-19. The meeting will take place on Monday.

In Spain, a highly decentralized country, the regions are solely responsible for health. But according to Salvador Macip, professor of health sciences at the Open University of Catalonia, these measures come too late.

“Instead of preparing and learning from other regions such as Aragon and Catalonia”, which was in a worrying situation in July, but “which has better controlled the epidemic, Madrid and other regions did not implement measures” sufficiently effective “, he told AFP just before the announcements of Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

“We are in a situation of loss of control where we should not be,” he added, warning of “very serious problems (…) in the coming weeks”, with a likely increase in mortality, currently much lower than in the spring .

Overwhelmed hospitals

The region’s health system is already overwhelmed. People in hospitals due to Covid-19 currently occupy 21% of hospital beds. The situation is particularly tense at facilities near the most affected areas, such as Madrid Hospital on 12 October.

“The number of places in the intensive care unit is not enough for the number of Covid patients,” Santiago Usoz, a nurse in the emergency department of this hospital, told AFP, specifying that there are 32 beds for 35 patients.

He also pointed out that some patients in serious condition were in their thirties. “Since the beginning of September, the curve (of hospital stays) has increased continuously,” he explained, condemning “the authorities’ lack of preparation”.

Spain, one of the European countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, this week exceeded 30,000 deaths and 600,000 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

