Nice-PSG: with Mbappé, and it starts again?

In the absence of offensive realism, PSG can count on Mbappé returning to Nice on Sunday (13:00). A great asset, even if it is not 100%.

The last doubts were cleared on Saturday by Thomas Tuchel. Invited to talk about Kylian Mbappé, the Parisian coach confirmed that his striker returned, deprived of competition since the gathering of the French team due to Covid-19: “I talked to the doctor. He said it was ok. The league also gave the green light. It’s between me and Kylian now. Before I train I think he will be with it. The band, we have to talk a little. Then we decide if we are to start. “

“He needs to readjust”

If no glitch is detected by the encounter, the Bondy native should start at the Allianz Riviera. Probably with Mauro Icardi. A big boost for Paris, although his coach reminds us that we should not expect too much from him: “If he plays tomorrow, it’s for us and for him too to gain confidence. I really hope he can get his quality to attack the front line with Mauro. Both are well together together, but I’m not waiting for him to be decisive on his own. “It’s a difficult phase. He has to adapt to the rhythm, to regain confidence in his physical ability.”

His return will not be too much after all for this PSG who are struggling to shine offensively at the moment. In Lens, the young guard did not gain weight with only 5 shots. Against OM and Metz, on the other hand, the Parisians beat a total of 34 times for a single goal at the end of Wednesday. An achievement was signed by Julian Draxler, who prevented a lot of trouble for his team before the trip to Nice.

Tuchel knows that. Although he is not yet sharp, Kylian Mbappé can bring a lot to his training, especially during this period when the absence follows each other for various reasons. “It’s easy, he brings everything, the technician also answers. The speed, the hunger to always mark, the quality and the creativity. “ So many things that PSG missed in the three meetings that followed the Champions League final. Mbappé’s presence will obviously be examined and expected. It remains to be seen whether this will enable the French champions to regain the offensive efficiency they lack today.