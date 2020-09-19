OFFICIAL – Bertrand Traoré leaves Lyon and joins Aston Villa for around 20 million euros

It was expected, it is now official: Olympique Lyonnais has just sold Bertrand Traoré to Aston Villa for about 20 million euros.

Traoré was transferred from Chelsea to the 2017 Olympics for 10 million euros and allows the Olympics to make a big profit with this check of 18.4 million euros signed by Villans, to which another one of two can be added. , 2 million euros via bonuses.

Traoré to restart in PL!

The Olympics also benefit from a “15% incentive for a possible future capital gain”, the club specifies in its press release, although it is difficult to imagine that Villans manages to get a capital gain on Traoré …

For the former Ajax Amsterdam, the departure had become inevitable. Absent from Rudi Garcia’s plans, often ridiculed by supporters and therefore lacking confidence, Traoré will try to revive the Premier League. It’s up to him to play …