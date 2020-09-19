OFFICIAL – Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham

As announced, the Welshman leaves Real Madrid and goes to Tottenham on loan. A homecoming for the winger.

He had started from White Hart Lane with the status of the most expensive player in the world. He returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the ambition of regaining the level he had seven years ago.

As announced in the last few hours, Gareth Bale is returning to Spurs for one season. The Welshman is on loan from Real Madrid and will therefore try to show Zinedine Zidane that he is still one of the best players in the world.

When he returns to London, Bale will have a different profile compared to the attacking players who are already under José Mourinho. After striking without success for his arrival at Real Madrid, Special Special will now be able to coach the Welshman in London. It will have taken time but the two men will finally be reunited.

At the age of 31, the new Spurs No. 9 will try to remember the fond memories of supporters in north London. In his first period, Gareth Bale scored 56 goals and provided 58 assists in 203 games. That was almost ten years ago now but Spurs fans hope to be able to vibrate once again on Bale’s tumbles down to the left.

We have to wait a little longer because the former Madrilenian arrives injured from the Spanish capital and should not make his debut before October.