Rennes vs. Monaco match overview, 20/09/2020, Ligue 1

Led to points until ten minutes from the end, Rennes dominated Monaco thanks to two decisive gestures from his young side Adrien Truffert.

1 & 1 – Adrien Truffert is the 5th player to score and deliver an assist in his first Ligue 1 match in the last 10 seasons after Waris on 11 January 2014, Neymar on 13 August 2017, Pereira Lage on 10 August 2019 and Meling on August 23 last August. Baptism. https://t.co/sjyRdBmE1W pic.twitter.com/4gDO1OBfwI – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 19, 2020

Truffert, the unexpected hero

Rennes is the new leader of the French championship. The Breton team took control of the position by signing their third success in four matches. A victory at home and on the wire. Rouge et Noir saw their first mistake of the season threatening, but they turned everything upside down towards the end. A saving awakening that characterizes the young Adrien Truffert.

The professional since February last year and launched in Ligue 1 for the first time during the match after Maouassa’s injury, the 18-year-old defender got his people out of a bad situation with two crucial gestures. In the 81st, he first served Steven N’Zonzi for the French international to equalize with a nod and respond to Ben Yedder’s opener. And on the 92nd, and when we thought the game would end in a draw, he scored the winning goal with a left shot outside the penalty area. For a first in the elite, it was brilliant.

Each of the two teams had its highlight in this meeting, but the red and black were longer and more intense as they were forced to take up the mark. Niko Kovac and Julian Stéphan came up with similar game plans and similar intentions. There would have been no scandal if there was a parity point. But now Rennes did not want to settle for the slightest and used speed to secure victory.

To take the lead, Monaco relied on their striker Wissam Ben Yedder. The international tricolor had not yet scored this season and thought he would wake up at the right time. While the game seemed to be closed twice, the former Toulouse unblocked the situation with a powerful strike in the upper corner after a misunderstanding between Damien Da Silva and Steven N’Zonzi in the 28th minute.

A second period completely Rennes

Ben Yedder opened the scoring, and he could have secured the break, had it not been for a lack of success in the last move. In a few seconds (57th) he first placed a recovery above before touching the crossbar. WBA was not the only one to miss the goal 2-0. This is also the case for Youssouf Fofana, caught by Aguerd in the 68th when he was to adjust Salin. Attempts that the Monegasques bitterly regretted at the final whistle. The second turning point for this team was Cesc Fabrega’s exit in the 72nd minute.

The locals ran out of points and it was deserved given the efforts they put in. The second half was entirely to their advantage. Before N’Zonzi releases them, Martin Terrier (55th), Bourigeaud (60th and 66th) and Guirassy (79th) had clear opportunities before Benjamin Lecomte. At 1-1, Terrier had the opportunity to put on the hero’s suit (87th), but in the end he left it to his young teammate to make the story more beautiful and the meeting more memorable.