Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dean of the US Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 87. This progressive judge, feminist icon, made history by fighting for equality. She leaves an empty seat in an institution that Republican President Donald Trump has promised to fill with conservative judges.

“RBG” is no longer. Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87, the US Supreme Court announced on Friday (September 18). The dean of this institution had recently remained in the hospital. Her health was carefully scrutinized by the progressive camp in the United States, which sees her as an icon of the feminist struggle.

His death gives Republican President Donald Trump the opportunity to nominate a Conservative successor. He will be able to rely on the Republican majority in the Senate.