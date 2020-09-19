Tadej Pogacar wins the tempo and yellow jersey

The young Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won the author of an extraordinary time the only time trial of the Tour de France 2020 on Saturday. He restores the yellow jersey to the detriment of Primoz Roglic and should now win in Paris on Sunday.

Incredible turn in the Tour de France! Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar struck a double blow on Saturday 19 September by winning the time trial of the Planche des Belles Filles and by wearing the yellow jersey of a Primoz Roglic in distress. Excluding an extraordinary incident during the final stage, he should win Sunday 107e edition of Grande Boucle.

Pogacar distanced with 1 min 56 sec Roglic, who wore the yellow jersey since leaving the Pyrenees (9e in this 36.2 kilometer long “stopwatch”. Such a reversal of the situation had not occurred in the Tour since the memorable edition in 1989, when the American Greg LeMond had removed Laurent Fignon from the yellow jersey on the last day of the time trial that ended on the Champs-Élysées.

Roglic, 30, has consistently lagged behind Pogacar. From 13 seconds at the first intermediate point (km 14.5), the gap increased to 36 seconds at the foot of the last climb. In the stage classification, Pogacar withdrew the other, the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, to 1 min 21 sec.

In terms of the general classification, the young Slovenian (21 years old) in the UAE Emirates team is now almost a minute ahead of his countrymen before the final stage, in principle without consequences for the general classification.

If he won the Tour, Pogacar, who celebrates his 22nde birthday Monday, would be the youngest post-war winner. He will also be the first runner to take back the yellow jersey, white jersey and polka dot jersey to Paris.

“I’m in the middle of a dream, I do not know what to say. We dreamed of this from the beginning and we succeeded. It’s incredible. My dream was just to take part in the Tour de France and today I won it during the final stage ( sic) “, explained the emotional winner on arrival. “We did a reconnaissance and I felt every turn, every place to accelerate. I only heard my boss on the radio in the first part. Then I could not hear anything on the climb with the noise of the audience. But I feel the climb well so I went all the way to the end. “

With AFP