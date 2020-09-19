thousands of protesters in Bangkok for more democracy

Several thousand protesters began gathering in Bangkok on Saturday to demand the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister and more democracy. The organizers hope to gather 50,000 people throughout the weekend.

Thousands of young people began demonstrating on Saturday, September 19 in Bangkok, embarking on a two-day mobilization that promises to be massive against the government to get the prime minister’s resignation, more democracy and even a monarchy reform, a taboo subject in Thailand.

The organizers hope to gather at least 50,000 people. It would then be the largest gathering since the 2014 coup that led the current head of government, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has since been legitimized by controversial elections.

Early in the afternoon, several thousand protesters gathered at Thammasat’s faculty in central Bangkok after forcing their doors.

The place is symbolic: on October 6, 1976, dozens of students, protesting against the return of a military regime after a bracket of three years of democracy, were killed by security forces with the support of two militias. ultraroyalists.

Opponents began leaving the campus to walk, with three fingers lit in spite, to the iconic Sanam Luang Square, a royal ceremonial field in front of the Grand Palace, AFP reporters stated.

The meeting is expected to last until Sunday: protesters must then march towards the government building to present their complaints.

Mostly young people

“Down with dictatorship, long live democracy”, “Prayut out” scandalized opponents, some belonging to the movement of “red” shirts near the ex-Prime Minister of exile Thaksin Shinawatra, the government.

“The young people of this country see no future,” the former head of government said in a statement, overthrown by a coup just 14 years ago, without explicitly supporting the movement.

The protest, which has been parading in the streets almost daily since the summer, gathers mainly young people, students and city dwellers.

“Will they gather the popular classes? This demonstration is a test,” said Christine Cabasset, a researcher at the Institute for Contemporary Research in Southeast Asia.

The core of their demands, the end of “harassment” of political opponents, the dissolution of parliament with the resignation of Prayut Chan-O-Cha and the revision of the constitution 2017, written during the junta and considered too favorable for the army.

Part of the movement goes further and dares to confront royalty. Unmatched in the country where the monarchy, despite the gradual overthrow of regimes (12 coups since 1932), has so far been untouchable and protected by one of the most serious majestic laws in the world.

“We are fighting for more democracy,” Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul told AFP, Rung, one of the movement’s organizers. “Our goal is not to destroy the monarchy, but to modernize it, to adapt it to our society.”

The forces of the monarchy have been strengthened in recent years

Their demands are no less bold: they demand the king’s non-interference in political affairs, the repeal of the majestic law, and the return of the crown’s property to the bosom of the state.

The Thai sovereign, far beyond his status as a constitutional monarch, has great influence, which he usually exercises in the shadows.

The current monarch, Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne in 2016 after the death of his father, the revered king Bhumibol, is a controversial figure.

In a few years, he strengthened the powers of an already almighty monarchy, especially by taking direct control of the royal fortune. His frequent visits to Europe, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, have also raised questions.

>> To read: “Who is Rama X, the sulfur-containing king of Thailand?”

The Prime Minister warned of these gatherings and swung the threat of a new wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, relatively spared so far (3,500 cases and 58 deaths).

This could “destroy investor confidence” and damage the country, which has already been hit hard by the economic crisis linked to the pandemic, he said.

While about 10,000 police have been deployed, the demonstrations, in a kingdom accustomed to bloodshed protests (1973, 1976, 1992 and 2010), have so far taken place in peace.

“We are peaceful, but there may be tensions,” said Rung, who has been accused of “rebellion” for twenty years since the beginning of the protest, a crime punishable by seven years in prison.

Gatherings in favor of the Thai pro-democracy movement will be held this weekend in a dozen countries, including France.

With AFP