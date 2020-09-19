“We are sure to defeat Daesh,” said the Iraqi Foreign Minister

In an interview with France 24, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein spoke about the challenges that Iraq and the Middle East are currently facing. He expressed concern about “an increase in Daesh activity” in Iraq. “We are sure to defeat Daesh but we still need to work with many, many other countries,” he added.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said in an interview with France 24 that the Iraqi prime minister had asked Iran and the United States to refrain from any proxy war on Iraqi soil.

“A new phase of dialogue” with Turkey

According to him, relations between Iraq and Turkey have also improved. “We hope that a new phase of dialogue can begin soon with Ankara,” he said.

Fouad Hussein also revealed that the Iraqi Prime Minister has been invited to Turkey and that the Turkish Foreign Minister will soon visit Baghdad.

