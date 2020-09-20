Chelsea – Liverpool (0-2), Mané and Reds watch Chelsea

The shock at the top of the PL’s 2nd lift turned in Liverpool’s favor. The outgoing champion won 2-0 thanks to a stay from Sadio Mané.

Mané took the match in five minutes

Liverpool kept their rank on Sunday during their trip to Chelsea. We promised a complicated match to the Reds against ambitious Blues and equipped with some of their summer recruits. In the end, the Klopp team was able to gain respect. Taking advantage of a numerical superiority during a half, the champions of England logically won 2-0.

It was Danish Andreas Christensen who left the Blues at 10 o’clock by making a mistake in the position as last defender. Before this turning point, Londoners had rather resisted their opponents. Timo Werner could even have added one to the visitors’ lead if his free kick had gone just a little lower.

But with a smaller man, Chelsea could hardly strive for a positive result. When they returned from the locker room, the locals did nothing but suffer, and they logically burst. Sadio Mané punished them twice in four minutes (50th and 54th). The Senegalese striker first converted a post from Roberto Firmino with a fine unbeaten nod. Then he took advantage of a huge ball by Kepa, the last protection of the Blues. With this oddity, the latter surely sealed his fate and the arrival of Edouard Mendy, from, would move him to the bench.

Jorginho missed a penalty

In the last half hour of the meeting, Liverpool calmly saw their lead. A quarter of an hour from the end, there could have been a decrease in the gangs’ points at Lampard after a penalty that Timo Werner received, but Jorginho stumbled on Alisson. It was the Italian’s first failure in the Premier League in this exercise, and also the Brazilian goalkeeper’s first save in the English league.

1 – Jorginho has missed a penalty for the first time in nine attempts for Chelsea in all competitions, while this was Alisson’s first penalty for Liverpool since joining the club (three met). Reach. pic.twitter.com/lgo1uhSyqf – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

In the end, Liverpool won 2-0. A satisfying Sunday night from all angles for Merseysiders. In addition to the results and the good performances, they were able to integrate their new recruiter Thiago Alcantara. Although he admitted the punishment, the former Bayern was the author of a very encouraging introduction with his new team.