Chelsea-Liverpool – Sadio Mané: “It was a difficult match”

Author of two goals for his team, Sadio Mané believes that Liverpool did not have it easy against Chelsea.

Sadio Mané was the architect of Red’s success at Chelsea with a brace. At Sky Sports’ microphone, he gave his impressions of the match: “It was a difficult game, especially during the first half. When they got the red card it made it easier and in the second half we had many chances, we scored two goals and this victory is deserved. “

On the red card, he provoked: “It was a fantastic ball from Jordan Henderson. I took the deep and when Andreas Christensen made the mistake I knew he would get a red card. “

On Kepa’s mistakes that led to his second goal: “When Kepa got the ball, I knew he did not have many options. I did the pressing and no luck for him, he made a mistake and I scored the team’s second goal. “

On Thiago Alcântara who debuted with Liverpool: “Everyone knows what Thiago can do. We are lucky to have him in our team, he is a good player. “