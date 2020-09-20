FC Barcelona: the 12 players Koeman no longer wants

Twelve Barca players do not fit into the Dutch coach’s plans.

Arrived this summer at the start of Barça instead of Quique Setién, Ronald Koeman’s mission is to restore the image of Barça who were humiliated 8-2 and in the Champions League and lost the title in La Liga against Real Madrid.

According to information from daily madrid AS, the Dutch coach does not count on twelve players: nine of them did not play a minute during the pre-match matches: Arturo Vidal (who will join Inter Milan), Luis Suárez (whose transfer to Juve is far from complete), Matheus Fernandes, Samuel Umtiti, Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets, Rafinha Alcántara, Moussa Wagué and Jean Clair Todibo (the latter has expressed his wishes elsewhere).

In addition, Koeman wants three young players to be loaned out to have playing time: Riqui Puig, Carles Aleñá and Pedri.

Finally, in addition to these twelve players, there is the particular case of Nelson Semedo. The coach relies on Portuguese but the club prefers to share to replenish their funds. According to the latest rumors, Semedo is courted by Wolverhampton.