Finish in sight in the TikTok saga after an agreement with Oracle and Walmart

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would give the green light to an agreement that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the US after threatening in August to ban the Chinese video-sharing app.

The popular TikTok application, which is threatened with a ban in the US in the name of national security, will be able to remain in the country, Donald Trump on Saturday 19 September gave the green light to a project involving Oracle and Walmart.

“I gave my approval to the agreement. If they materialize so much the better. If not, it will also be good,” the Republican president said before flying into a campaign. in North Carolina.

TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese group ByteDance, confirmed shortly after preparing a plan to create a new company with Oracle as a technology partner in the US and Walmart as a business partner.

Called TikTok Global, it would be based in the United States and would employ 25,000 people, Oracle and Walmart said in a separate statement.

Oracle may buy 12.5% ​​of the shares in TikTok and Walmart 7.5% before a future listing on the New York Stock Exchange is planned within a year.

ByteDance would keep the rest of the capital, says a source familiar with the matter to AFP. But the Chinese company, which is 40% owned by US investors, would eventually go under the US flag for the majority of the application.

“We are pleased that the proposal from TikTok, Oracle and Walmart solves the security concerns of the US Government and resolves issues regarding the future of TikTok in the United States,” a spokesman for the app commented. .

“Security becomes 100%”

If realized, such a result could make it possible to put out one of the many fires currently melting between Washington and Beijing, especially on the technical front.

It may also allow Americans to continue using this application, which is very popular with young people: “Given the recent positive developments”, the Department of Commerce has announced that it is postponing the ban on downloading TikTok until at least September 27. in the United States, which would take effect on Sunday.

The application, which makes it possible to broadcast short videos, often musical or humorous, has about 100 million users in the country.

Without publishing any evidence, the White House tenant has for weeks claimed that TikTok has been spying on behalf of Beijing. In the name of national security, he had given his parent company ByteDance until Sunday to cede TikTok’s operations on American soil to a company “made in the USA”.

The US government had on Friday specified that it would prevent the download of TikTok in the US, as well as WeChat, an application of the Chinese giant Tencent used for messaging, purchasing, payments and other services. .

Donald Trump, who turns his reluctance against China into a campaign argument less than 50 days before the presidential election, estimated that “(TikTok’s) security with the agreement will be 100%”.

Oracle is responsible for hosting all US user data and the security of associated computer systems. Walmart, for its part, would provide its online sales, order management and payment services.

“Over $ 5 billion in new taxes”

After the deal, TikTok Global is expected to pay “more than $ 5 billion in new taxes to the US Treasury Department” while the companies involved in the deal launch an initiative to expand education online, he said. indicated Oracle and Walmart.

The president, who had insisted that the government be paid to approve the deal, initially announced that companies would “donate” $ 5 billion for training.

China had reacted strongly to threats to ban downloads from TikTok and WeChat by condemning the “threat” from the United States on Saturday and by setting up a mechanism to restrict the activities of foreign companies.

Against a “list of unreliable entities” – whose names have not been released – Beijing is planning potential sanctions ranging from fines to restrictions on activities or the entry of equipment and personnel into China.

“While tensions between the US and China at all levels of the technology chain are far from resolved, the solution found to end the TikTok / ByteDance dead end and address the complex policy implications is a relief for technology investors,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. .

The project presented on Saturday by TikTok has not yet been completed by the companies and approved by a national security committee in the United States, the Ministry of Finance said.

