Future interior artist Arturo Vidal has landed in Milan

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has just landed in Milan, given his commitment to Inter Milan.

The formalization is scheduled for Monday

The transfer of Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan becomes clearer. The Chilean international arrived in the capital of Lombard on Sunday evening. Information confirmed by the nerazzurro club itself through a publication on twitter and a supporting photo.

The two-time Copa America winner will spend his medical visit to Italy’s vice-champion on Monday, and the announcement of his commitment will then come in the wake.

Vidal arrives from Barcelona, ​​where he did not really fit into Ronald Koeman’s little newspapers. The Catalan club agreed to release him for a small sum of one million euros.

Vidal should not be disoriented in Italy. He has already known this championship since between 2011 and 2015 he defended the colors at Juventus. And that was under the leadership of Antonio Conte, the coach who is preparing to welcome him to the side of the San Siro.