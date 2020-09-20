In the courtyard of Notre-Dame, the carpenters show their knowledge

Notre-Dame-de-Paris is back in school. Although the cathedral remains closed due to the fire that destroyed it in April 2019, the old lady had this weekend made a meeting with the Parisians to present them, in connection with Heritage Days, the work of carpenters as it was practiced in the 13th century.

In the suburb of Notre-Dame-de-Paris, on Sunday 20 September, Loïc Desmontss is working to transform a tree trunk into an impeccably cut beam. Equipped with a doloire, an ax used to square wood, the carpenter, in braces and velvet trousers, performs the same gestures as the builders of XIII.e century in front of the curious who came for the traditional heritage days.

“It’s a bit like every carpenter’s dream to one day be able to install a piece of wood in Notre-Dame. It is the most prestigious place for XXI.e century. But it is already a privilege to be able to be in the courtyard and participate in the preservation of the knowledge that the elderly have bequeathed and to share it with the public. To me, this is invaluable “, enthuses the 21-year-old young man, a member of the Charpentiers sans frontières association, which brings together hundreds of professionals around the world who are passionate about wood construction.

The carpenter participated in the assembly of yard no. 7. Shown in the courtyard, it is one of the 25 triangular load-bearing structures that make up “the forest”, the nickname for the framework of Notre-Dame party in smoke in the cathedral fire in April 2019.

This structure, which was 10 meters high and more than 3 tons, intended to support the cathedral’s roof, was built in five days in Normandy several weeks ago and mobilized 25 carpenters.

“It was interesting for the project management in Notre-Dame to see all these congregations being produced in real size, to understand how these technologies had worked and especially how to implement them today,” explains François Calame, ethnologist and member. of carpenters without borders. According to him, the “forest” in the cathedral could be rebuilt in the old-fashioned way within a reasonable time, if one chose this technique.

The marriage between the old and the modern

Faced with traditional methods, the Parisian public with Companions of Duty was also able to discover more modern methods with large machines or even a crane for lifting giant wooden structures. “We do not compete at all, immediately warns Jérôme Carraz, coach at Compagnons du Duty. We are all carpenters.”

It is certain that the framework of Notre-Dame can be rebuilt identically. “Not only do we have the knowledge but we teach them too! So we know how to do it because a company knows how to do it with a cutting machine or Carpenter Without Borders with the XIII techniquese century “, analyzes Jérôme Carraz, whose students could participate in the restoration project in the coming years.

“We will not intervene directly but our young people will probably be employed in private companies that will participate in the work,” he said.

No matter what methods are used, many visitors express their admiration. “It is a very beautiful job. It is impressive!” Exclaims Reda, her eyes snapping at a carpenter swinging with an ax balanced on the trunk of an oak. But also their impatience. “We can’t wait to come back one day to visit it. It’s still Notre-Dame-de-Paris!”, Explains Manon, originally from Nancy in eastern France.

Still a little patience

However, the reconstruction of the “forest” is not for tomorrow and will only be a stage in the complex project that lies ahead of us.

“The cathedral is still stricto sensu in a dangerous state, which has not been lifted because we must be able to finally inspect the vault. We must wait until the famous scaffolding that burned around the spire has come down. Still has about a month,” said General Jean-Louis Georgelin , who is responsible for coordinating the restoration of the cathedral, to AFP.

“We are coming to the end of the consolidation and security phase and we will soon be able to deal with the actual restoration phase, after a period of study,” he continued.

President Emmanuel Macron finally chose in July an identical reconstruction of the cathedral, that is, as close to its condition as possible just before the fire that occurred on the evening of April 15, 2019. The reopening of the building is scheduled for 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympic Games. play.