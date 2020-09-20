Juventus – Sampdoria (3-0), Juve de Pirlo starts strong

Dominant from start to finish, Juventus won their first Serie A match with art and style. A successful baptism of fire for Pirlo.

Ronaldo had to be patient

Andrea Pirlo’s time at Juventus begins successfully. In addition, it is a convincing victory. Opposite Sampdoria, at the opening of Serie A, the Italian champion won by three goals and this is the lowest prize considering Bianconeri’s choke. Dejan Kulusevski, the team’s young rookie, had shown her to follow. He was then imitated by Leonardo Bonucci (81), before Cristiano Ronaldo went from there to his goal (90th).

When he played his first match with Bianconeri, the former Parma member found the fault in the 13th minute with a strike from inside the left foot and flush with the post. He used a favorable calculator after an infiltration of CR7 into the surface. A goal that should have whetted the old lady’s appetite, but she had to wait until the last ten minutes of the game to add the bill.

However, these are not the clear opportunities that the Piedmontese lacked. Ronaldo is the one who wasted the most. The five-time Ballon d’Or scored towards the end of a fine cross-attack, but it was after half a dozen unconverted attempts. With 11 minutes played, the visitors broke through on the right after some poor defending. A quarter of an hour later he found the crossbar. Then, in the 34th and 59th, he failed to adjust the sight with attempts outside the goal. Finally, in the 75th, he fired a free kick from 30 meters, which was struck by the Genoese goalkeeper.

A one-sided match

To the many converted chances for Ronaldo we would also add those of Juan Cuadrado (18th) and Mattia De Sciglio (71st). Proof that the old lady scandalously dominated this game, with Adrien Rabiot in charge in midfield. For the first of Pirlo on the bench, the French international has done everything to get points in the eyes of the coach, especially by imitating his style of play.

By pressing, Juve still ended up securing the break and offering a quiet end to the game. On the 81st, after a corner, Bonucci took advantage of a moment of confusion in the area to double the bet. It was 2-0 and 3-0 after the achievement of CR7. The Italian champions have many reasons to be happy with their production. They just have to go down to kill their matches faster, otherwise they lose valuable points in the title race.