Juventus will not sign Suarez after Paratici

Juventus have ended their interest in Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, says sports director Fabio Paratici on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is expected to leave the Catalan squad before the transfer window closes after new coach Ronald Koeman decided he was wrong in his squad. The Italian champion has emerged as the favorite to face the Uruguayan international and rumors suggest that an agreement based on a € 10 million contract has even been made between the two sides. Finally, El Pistolero went to Italy to take a language test to get a passport, which did not fail to drive rumors a little more. .

But Juve have become pessimistic about their hopes of getting a deal and new coach Andrea Pirlo recently admitted that a move looks unlikely due to bureaucratic problems with getting a pass. Bianconeri have now decided to put a stop to their efforts and look for other options in attack before they have to inform UEFA about their side for the Champions League.

Paratici: “We are looking for a striker, not two”

“Suarez can be removed from this list because the time required to obtain the passport is longer than the transfer deadline or when we can submit the Champions League lists.“Paratici told Sky Sport on Sunday. “We evaluated the Suarez option when it was offered to us. He was in the process of obtaining Italian citizenship, so we evaluated the possibility of registering with him in time. It is not possible, so he was never really close (to sign).”

Edin Dzeko, AS Roma’s goal scorer, was also mentioned as a possible defector from Old Lady. Paratici have assured that Bosnians are not the only option they are considering and reveal that they will not be in a hurry to sign. “Let’s say there is no Dzeko situation, it’s an attacking situation, because Juventus need a midfielder. At the moment we are only thinking of one striker, not together, he explained. We know what we want and we work calmly with it, there are 15 days left before the transfer window and we are in no hurry. There are other options, not just Dzeko. “