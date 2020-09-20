Mbappé, Di Maria, Marquinhos: the numbers to remember from Nice-PSG

PSG won 3-0 in Nice. Mbappé, Di Maria and Marquinhos have improved their statistics.

What are the key figures for Nice-PSG (0-3) to remember? Answer with our partner Opta Sports.

4/4. Nice have lost their last four receptions for Paris in Ligue 1, the longest stretch in their history against this opponent. It was only against Le Havre (5 between 1988 and 2002) that OGCN had the longest series in their country against an opponent in the elite.

2/2. Nice have lost their last 2 Ligue 1 matches (in Montpellier and v Paris), as much as in their previous 16 (8 wins, 6 draws).

2/2 bis. Paris have won their last two Ligue 1 matches (v Metz and Nice), having won only twice in their previous 5 (1 draw, 2 defeats).

0. Nice has been quiet at home for the first time in Ligue 1 since April 20, 2019 against Caen (0-1), or 19 matches. It was the best current series and the second longest for the Aiglons in the top flight.

5. Nice made as many shots tonight (5) as in their first 3 Ligue 1 matches this season. However, this is the first time the Côte d’Azur club has failed to convert its shots on goal in the top flight 2020/21.

2. Nice have conceded at least 1 penalty in each of their last 2 home games in Ligue 1 (1 against Lens on 23 August, 1 against Paris today), a first for the Aiglons since April 2015 (also 2).

7. Kylian Mbappé has caused seven penalties in Ligue 1 since his arrival in Paris in the summer of 2017, no elite player does it better. The attacker only scored his second goal from the penalty spot in the competition (out of three attempts), after it was turned against Caen on March 2, 2019.

105. Angel Di Maria has been involved with 105 goals in Ligue 1 since the start of the 2015/16 season (48 goals, 57 assists), only Edinson Cavani (125) and Kylian Mbappé (110) are doing better during the period.

6. Marquinhos scored 6 goals with Paris in all competitions in 2020, it is already a record for him with the capital club during a calendar year.