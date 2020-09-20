“More determined than ever”, Xavier Bertrand positions himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election

The president of the Hauts-de-France region made it clear in two interviews, Saturday and Sunday, that he intended to represent the right in the 2022 presidential election.

The media offensive is launched. Xavier Bertrand adopted on Saturday 19 September The Parisian and Sunday, September 20 Europe 1, his ambition to be presidential candidate in 2022, send signals to his political family and distribute pike to Emmanuel Macron.

Without ever explicitly and solemnly declaring his candidacy, the President of Hauts-de-France, on Sunday morning in Europe 1, admitted in response to questions from journalists that he did not intend to “hide behind [son] little finger”.

Xavier Bertrand already clearly showed his ambition the day before, in an interview published on Saturday night on the Paris website. “I am more determined than ever,” he said. “I am a representative of a social right, popular, that can be united, and that will always refuse the slightest compromise with the far right.”

“I am convinced that Emmanuel Macron is not the one who will succeed in uniting the French, nor the one who will protect the country,” he also hammered in Le Parisien, believing that the president “was not at ease in sovereign issues: security, justice , defense or respect for secularism “.

“If Emmanuel Macron was on the right, he would have made the security of the French a priority, he would also have fought effectively against illegal immigration, he continued. The president is a great naive who did not take these problems seriously.”

“A five-year period of unrest, a five-year period of crises”

The former minister, who left Les Républicains (LR) in 2017, assured on Sunday that he would not return, but that this party remained his “political family”. He has multiplied the committees of elected LRs, including Rachida Dati, Guillaume Peltier or Éric Ciotti. He also hinted that he would soon meet former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is still a Republican mentor.

The president of the Hauts-de-France region has stood as a “popular” candidate against a resigning “liberal Anglo-Saxon” president. According to him, Emmanuel Macron’s mandate is “a five-year period of unrest, a five-year period of crises. The French want to calm down and regain this confidence. They simply want to be reconciled.”

On Sunday, Xavier Bertrand also described the March 2021 regional election, during which he will seek re-election as head of the Hauts-de-France, as his “confidence meeting”. “If I win this election,” he explained, “I will have succeeded in gaining the trust of popular voters.”

Regarding the closure of the Bridgestone factory in Béthune, Pas-de-Calais and the relocation of operations, the president of the Hauts-de-France region asked the state to invest to save the factory and jobs.

Xavier Bertrand cited as an example the agreement between the Italian state and the Japanese tire manufacturer in 2013, after which Rome had agreed to finance investments to save a Bari factory that was to be relocated.

“The factory has been open and 60% of jobs have been saved,” says the former LR manager at Europe 1, for whom the recovery plans announced at national and regional level should make it possible to make the necessary investments.

With AFP and Reuters