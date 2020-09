The Paris midfielder was injured after 23 minutes of play this Sunday in Nice. He was replaced by Ander Herrera.

PSG lost Idrissa Gueye after just 23 minutes of play this Sunday in Nice. Struck on the left foot, a priori, after a small shock with Kephren Thuram, the Senegalese midfielder stopped short in the process. He had to give way to Ander Herrera. Benjamin Quarez, at the Allianz Riviera