OFFICIALS – Cengiz Under (Rome) loaned one year to Leicester

Cengiz Under will join his countrymen Caglar Soyuncu on the foxes, where he was officially loaned out for a season by Roma, this Sunday.

Leicester City have announced the signing of Cengiz Under, which comes in the form of a season-long loan from Roma. The player will spend the 2020-21 campaign at King Power Stadium, as the fox reached a final agreement with Giallorossi on Saturday.

The 23-year-old spent the last three years of his career at the Stadio Olimpico, but will now join compatriot Caglar Soyuncu on the foxes. Turkey’s international is looking forward to working with Soyuncu and also says he wants the chance to prove himself in England’s top flight.

“It’s a great opportunity to play in the Premier League”

Under told the official Leicester website after his arrival was formalized: “I can not wait to go to Leicester and start training. I have always wanted to play in England and it is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League. I will try to help my teammates on the pitch and off the pitch and I think I “I can improve my performance every day. I think I’m fast and can create a lot of situations for my colleagues”, so explained the Turk.

“I feel good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I’m very happy to play for Caglar and I’ve always seen Leicester games because of him.”, Then added Cengiz Under. Roma had invested 13 million euros to recruit him in the summer of 2017 and removed him from Basaksehir for a five-year contract. The Turkish winger has since collected 88 games in all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side, scored 17 goals and left 12 assists.

He was rewarded for his performance with a new long-term contract in August 2019, but played only 18 Serie A matches for Roma last season. Under is now expected to help Leicester confirm a strong last season, which finished in fifth place in the Premier League.